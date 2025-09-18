The Levi’s Brand declares that Baggy is Back with a new campaign featuring Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh

Baggy is back and the Levi’s brand is leading the charge with Easy in Levi’s, a new campaign that showcases ease and effortlessness. Fronted by global brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, this drop is a celebration of silhouettes that move with you, breathe with you and elevate how you show up in the world.

Baggy is no longer just a trend; it’s a shift in how people want to wear their denim. The Levi’s brand embraces this with a modern take on loose fits that feel effortless yet intentional. From relaxed jeans to oversized layers, these silhouettes make a statement without trying too hard. This season, baggy is about redefining comfort, confidence and personal style on your own terms.

Alia Bhatt brings her signature authenticity and global style sensibility to her first campaign for the Levi’s brand. Leading the women’s denim narrative, she wears the Baggy Dad Barrel , a fresh take on a cult favorite with its sculpted ease, curved outseam, and slouchy attitude. Also featured is the XL Straight, a clean, 90s-inspired silhouette with a strong, minimal presence that feels both nostalgic and current. These two fits join the brand’s much loved ’94 Baggy and High Loose that lean into the loose and relaxed trend with a flattering silhouette.

Diljit Dosanjh returns with his unmistakable flair, continuing to champion freedom of movement and individuality through denim. He takes on the 578 Baggy, a laid-back fit with relaxed proportions and stacked detail as well as the Extra Baggy, an exaggerated silhouette that blends expression and ease in equal measure. Rooted in the streetwear aesthetic and embraced by a new generation, the Extra Baggy redefines comfort and confidence, offering room to move while making a bold style statement. With its oversized proportions and effortless drape, it embodies the cultural shift towards fluidity, creativity, and personal freedom in fashion today.

With Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh at the helm, Easy in Levi’s captures a cultural shift that embraces silhouettes designed for individuality and ease. It’s about comfort that doesn’t compromise on personal style. The rise of baggy signals a move toward self-expression that prioritizes ease over restriction, confidence over conformity. Today’s denim wearers aren’t looking to fit in, they’re dressing to stand out, to move freely, and to feel like their most authentic selves. Baggy fits embody that energy: relaxed, self-assured, and unapologetically bold. It continues to be a silhouette that doesn’t just follow trends but leads a cultural reset in how we wear our denim.