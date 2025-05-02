The Lohiya Group Unveils A New Chapter with A World-Class Biscuit Manufacturing Facility in Telangana

Lohiya Group, Biscuit Manufacturing, Telangana, Sustainable Manufacturing, Women Employment, Food Industry Innovation

Designed to global standards and benchmarked against leading international players, Lohiya Confectionery’s facility combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable operations, driven by an innovation-first mindset.

Spanning seven acres, the new high-speed automated facility boasts a production capacity of 1,000 tonnes per month, with modular capabilities that enable further scaling to 5000 tonnes per month. The ₹300 cr, four-year capital outlay is projected to create 6,000 new livelihoods, with 2,000 jobs on-site and an additional 4,000 across its extended supply and distribution ecosystem, underscoring the facility’s potential as a local economic accelerator.

Speaking at the inauguration, Manisha Lohiya Lahoti, Managing Director of Lohiya Confectionery Pvt. Ltd. (LCPL), said, “Our biscuits are crafted for joy and baked to a perfect balance of lingering mouthfeel, crunch, and crispiness. The symphony of high-quality ingredients, intricate designs, and advanced biotechnology in the manufacturing process makes the biscuits incredibly light, with a good sheen. From that first bite, every biscuit is crafted to unlock a memory — of school tiffins, chai time, or late-night indulgence.”

The diverse portfolio of Jubilo and Moi Moi biscuits is thoughtfully curated to suit evolving consumer preferences and capture the whole emotional and culinary arc of the Indian biscuit experience. Whether it’s the nostalgic comfort of the humble, energy-rich glucose biscuit, the refined, airy, light, and delicate crunch of a Marie, the richly layered indulgence of chocolate and crème-filled cookies, or the crisp, golden crackers that elevate everyday occasions, there's something for everyone.

Mahaveer Lohiya, Managing Director of the Lohiya Group, shared, “Lohiya Confectionery is more than a manufacturing unit; it is a statement of intent that uplifts the community. We’re combining precision engineering with purposeful impact, creating a blueprint for food manufacturing that is as forward-looking as it is rooted in responsibility.”

Key features at LCPL include:

● High-speed, automated mixing, forming, baking, cooling, and packaging systems, in line with Industry 4.0 standards

● Line flexibility to toggle between different biscuit formats without production loss

● Quality assurance labs for real-time monitoring to ensure product consistency, safe packaging, and hygiene

● Local sourcing of flour, sugar, jaggery, honey, dairy products, and other natural ingredients

● Future-ready R&D wing, embedded within the factory premises, enabling rapid innovation and continuous product development

● Chemical-resistant antibacterial PU-based industrial flooring capable of withstanding thermal shocks up to 90°C and frequent high-pressure cleaning - a hallmark seen in world-class plants, ensuring high sanitation standards

● Near-zero discharge policy, wastewater recycling, and advanced air filtration systems position it among the most environmentally responsible in the region

● Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) protocols to exceed conventional food-grade compliance and align with the most stringent international benchmarks

● Women-first employment drive aimed at increasing the number of women in the manufacturing workforce. Currently, over 40% of the staff are women

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MP, Bhongir Constituency was the guest of honour.