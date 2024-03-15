Live
- DK Aruna urged the district people to success the PM meeting at Nagarkurnool
- How to close Paytm Payments Bank FASTag?
- Geetha Mahesh Appointed ASP in Atur Nagaram
- Good Nutrition Should Be Given to Pregnant Women; Bloodless Checkup Advised: District Collector Tripati
- Soccer-Man City draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Barca face PSG
- Parineeti Chopra takes a stroll in London park: 'Miles to go before I sleep'
- "I will contest from Hajipur, waiting for BJP's list": Pashupati Kumar Paras on LS polls
- La Liga: With 10 rounds remaining, Atletico meet Barcelona in crucial clash
- Former Navy chief Admiral L. Ramdas, a hero of 1971 war, passes away at 91
- More than 23 lakh new voters added from 2019 to 2024: Haryana CEO
Just In
Theft of active telecom equipment at all-time high: COAI to DoT
There has been a substantial rise in theft of active telecommunications equipment in the country, which is being sold on various websites like eBay and Alibaba, thus hampering services for consumers, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Friday.
New Delhi: There has been a substantial rise in theft of active telecommunications equipment in the country, which is being sold on various websites like eBay and Alibaba, thus hampering services for consumers, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Friday.
In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the COAI said from October 2023 onwards, such incidents have increased manifold.
Radio Remote Units (RRUs) and Baseband Units (BBUs) are the main hardware being stolen.
The COAI asked the department to intervene in the matter urgently and issue orders for blocking websites selling active equipment.
Such incidents are disproportionally high in a few specific geographies of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, with just 31 districts contributing to 50 per cent of the theft incidents reported pan India.
The COAI further stated that its members were taking various measures to prevent similar incidents from happening.
However, no solution is completely foolproof, and each approach has its own set of challenges.
Additionally, multiple instances of theft have occurred even after implementing preventive measures.
Due to technical as well as legal challenges, its members are neither able to recover the stolen equipment in most cases, nor are they able to fully recover the losses incurred due to such incidents, it added.
Considering the major scale at which these incidents are occurring now, the COAI mentioned that its member Telecom Service Providers, are incurring huge losses as well as additional expenditure in replacing the equipment.