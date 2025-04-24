Live
THIS CRICKET SEASON, SWIGGY ROLLS OUT ‘SWIGGY SIXES’ WHERE EVERY SIX MEANS BIG SAVINGS
- Users can get 66% off, ₹266 off, ₹166 off or ₹66 off on Orders Every Time a Six Is Hit during live cricket matches
- Offers Unlock Instantly Across 50,000+ Restaurants on Swiggy
Swiggy, (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, has launched Swiggy Sixes—a real-time, match-linked offer designed to elevate the excitement of the ongoing cricket season and unlock higher offers on your favourite restaurants. With cricket fever gripping the nation, Swiggy Sixes turns every towering six into a chance for fans to celebrate with irresistible food deals, adding flavour to every moment of the game.
With Swiggy Sixes, users can unlock exciting discounts—66% off, ₹266 off, ₹166 off or ₹66 off—on orders from over 50,000 restaurants across the country. These limited time offers get activated the moment a six is hit during a live cricket match and remain valid for only ten minutes. A real-time “ball floaty” timer appears on the Swiggy app with alerts like “A Six was Hit! Offer Unlocked”, allowing users to track live unlocks with ease.
To avail the offer, users need to place their order within the 10-minute window after a six is hit. The entire order journey, including checkout, must be completed within this duration. This limited-time feature is designed to enhance the match experience with timely rewards and added convenience.
Speaking on the campaign, Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “We’re constantly exploring meaningful ways to enhance everyday moments for our consumers. With Swiggy Sixes, we’re bringing together two things India loves—cricket and food—by adding an element of excitement and surprise that makes the match experience even more engaging and enjoyable.”