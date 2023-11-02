Thomas Cook Q2 PAT at Rs 25.42 cr

Chennai: Travel services major Thomas Cook (India) Ltd had closed the second quarter of FY24 with an after tax profit of Rs 25.42 crore.

In a regulatory filing Thomas Cook late Wednesday said for the quarter that ended September 30, it had earned a standalone net operational revenue of Rs 554.14 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 364.31 crore) and a net profit of Rs 25.42 crore (Rs 14.02 crore).

However, during the previous quarter the company had posted higher operational revenue and net profit of Rs 724.7 crore and Rs 46.31 crore respectively.