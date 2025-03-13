Live
ThunderPlus sets up EV charging franchise in Hyd
Hyderabad: ThunderPlus has launched Women EV Fast Charger Franchise in Hyderabad. The initiative is designed to empower women entrepreneurs by offering a structured business model in the growing electric vehicle charging sector.
This franchise is a unique franchise model tailored specifically for women entrepreneurs, offering a comprehensive package that includes technology provision, installation, commissioning, branding, promotions, and business development support for EV charging stations. With an investment of Rs6 lakh, franchisees are projected to achieve revenues of Rs12 lakh over three years. The package features a 30KW DC 4-wheeler charger, complete with shed installation and operation. ThunderPlus ensures free maintenance for the first three years and provides a minimum business guarantee thus eliminate any business/ financial risk to the franchise partner.