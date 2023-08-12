Tide India unveils invoicing solution for SMEs

Tide India, the digital business financial platform, has launched invoicing solution for SMEs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The invoicing solution is expected to help SMEs strengthen regulatory compliance, optimise invoicing processes, reduce costs and increase organisational efficiency.



Tide’s invoicing solution will help small and medium businesses in the regions to send personalised and GST compliant invoices to customers directly from its mobile app. SMEs will be able to view paid and pending invoices in the app.

It will also help in eliminating delays and human errors in recording invoices, improving cash flow and ensuring legal compliance, streamlining accounting, and improving inventory management.

The consolidated view of invoice management will help simplify record keeping for taxes.

More than one lakh SMEs have joined Tide since its launch in December 2022. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 49 percent of SMEs which have joined the platform are financial services providers, agri business owners, grocery and general stores, IT service professionals, and restaurants.