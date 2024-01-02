TiE Hyderabad gets new president

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad, the global entrepreneurial network in its 25th year, announced SriniChandupatla, Co-founder of Manjeera Digital Systems, as the new president. From January 1, 2024, he has taken over the role from Rashida Adenwala,founder Partner, R&A Associates.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a global nonprofit organisationsupporting entrepreneurs with mentoring, networking, education, funding, and Incubation. SriniChandupatla is going to be its Silver Jubilee president.

TiE in a press release said that Chandupatla, an angel investor and a serial entrepreneur,held the post of president-Elect and vice president of Hyderabad Chapter in 2023. Rajesh Pagadala, Managing Director, Pagadala Constructions Private Limited and Founder of Buildersmart.in, is now the vice president.

Setting the agenda for TiE Hyderabad in 2024, Chandupatla said: “Our focus will be on enhancing the TiE Hyderabad brand, fostering innovation, and creating a memorable 25th year for our members. We are committed to empowering entrepreneurs, fostering collaborations, and ensuring TiE Hyderabad remains a hub of excellence in the startup ecosystem.”

Welcoming Chandupatla as the new president, Rashida Adenwala, said: “The essence of TiE is to help entrepreneurs establish their foothold in the complex yet exciting journey of Entrepreneurship.”