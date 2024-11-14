Live
- 3 Odisha Police officers get ‘Dakshata’ award
- Punjab To Rebrand Aam Aadmi Clinics Following Central Funding Dispute
- First inscribed ‘Sati Shila’ of Odisha deciphered
- India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal
- NBW against ex-BJD MP, 5 others in tribal murder case
- Combing operations on against Maoists, weapons recovered: HM
- Delhi's winter action plan: Govt to set up 250 tents for homeless individuals
- Naik reviews drinking water project
- Eureka! 2 young innovators unleash creativity, dish out AI-enabled solutions
- Worst in the country: Air quality hits severe
Just In
TKM unveils spl edition of popular models
Highlights
Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the Special Limited Edition across its popular models — Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban...
Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the Special Limited Edition across its popular models — Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Following the overwhelming response to the recently introduced Festival Limited Editions, the Special Limited-Edition takes Toyota’s commitment towards customer centricity a step further by offering Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages.
By allowing customers to personalise their vehicles, the Special Limited-Edition allows buyers to own a special upgraded version of their preferred Toyota model with a blend of style and enhanced functionality.
