TKM unveils spl edition of popular models

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the Special Limited Edition across its popular models — Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Following the overwhelming response to the recently introduced Festival Limited Editions, the Special Limited-Edition takes Toyota’s commitment towards customer centricity a step further by offering Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages.

By allowing customers to personalise their vehicles, the Special Limited-Edition allows buyers to own a special upgraded version of their preferred Toyota model with a blend of style and enhanced functionality.