Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Today petrol, diesel rates dropped in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 25

Today petrol, diesel rates dropped in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 25
Highlights

The domestic fuel rates have again dropped on Saturday (January 25). Today, the petrol price has reduced by 28 paise and diesel by 33 paise at all...

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have again dropped on Saturday (January 25). Today, the petrol price has reduced by 28 paise and diesel by 33 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 78.66 per litre and diesel costs at Rs 73.39 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have declined in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate has reduced by 28 paise and reached at Rs 78.44 and diesel slashed by 31 paise and priced at Rs 72.64. In Vijayawada, the petrol rate is Rs 78.07 and diesel sold at Rs 72.30.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price has lowered by 27 paise and tagged at Rs 74.16 and diesel also came down by 30 paise and marked at Rs 67.31. The petrol cost in Mumbai is Rs 79.76 and diesel priced at Rs 70.56.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Coronavirus: All You Need To Know About Symptoms, Prevention, Risks25 Jan 2020 6:01 AM GMT

Coronavirus: All You Need To Know About Symptoms, Prevention, Risks

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's next Thalaiva168 gets a title
Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Editing and More Editing for
Editing and More Editing for 'World Famous Lover'

More From Entertainment

More >>
Rajinikanth25 Jan 2020 5:55 AM GMT

Rajinikanth's next Thalaiva168 gets a title

Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Editing and More Editing for
Editing and More Editing for 'World Famous Lover'
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput's cop story revived?


Top