Today petrol, diesel rates dropped in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 25

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have again dropped on Saturday (January 25). Today, the petrol price has reduced by 28 paise and diesel by 33 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 78.66 per litre and diesel costs at Rs 73.39 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have declined in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate has reduced by 28 paise and reached at Rs 78.44 and diesel slashed by 31 paise and priced at Rs 72.64. In Vijayawada, the petrol rate is Rs 78.07 and diesel sold at Rs 72.30.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price has lowered by 27 paise and tagged at Rs 74.16 and diesel also came down by 30 paise and marked at Rs 67.31. The petrol cost in Mumbai is Rs 79.76 and diesel priced at Rs 70.56.