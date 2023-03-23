Toshiba bags order for GIS units at renewable project in AP

Hyderabad: Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (TTDI) has received orders for 23 units of 400kV and 9 units of 220kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) for the development and enhancement of power transmission and distribution networks to the new 2X500MVA substation at Xeldem in Goa and pooling substations of solar and wind renewable project at Alamuru and Kodamuru Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh at 400kV voltage levels.

These GIS units will be manufactured at TTDI's state-of-the-art facility near Hyderabad and the delivery to the site locations will start in May this year. These will be installed outdoors in open air environment.

Hiroshi Furuta, Chairman and Managing Director, TTDI said, "TTDI's advanced technology & processes, high-level background integration, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, massive production capacity and a highly skilled workforce yield high-quality GIS that are Made-in-India. Toshiba GIS requires far less space and is resistant to the damages caused by salty environment, sand dust storm, and humid atmosphere."

"The performance of GIS under these severe conditions offers high reliability. The outdoor open air type GIS need not be placed in the building, thereby reducing the construction cost and time of the building in addition to improving the construction quality and safety, which in turn reduces the construction cost of the project as a whole. GIS usage is widespread in Japan and Toshiba has expertise in excellent gas sealing technologies," he added.

Toshiba has traditionally manufactured outdoor GIS with features that can withstand harsh external environments. Since 2017, TTDI has been manufacturing several types of GIS like 400kV, 220kV, 132kV and 66. Till now, TTDI has received orders for more than 40 units of outdoor GIS. The proven high quality of these products has been highly evaluated.