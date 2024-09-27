Toyota Kirloskar Motor Expands Flagship ABCD Program in Ramanagara District to Enhance Sanitation and Hygiene Education in Government Schools

In a renewed commitment to fostering sanitation and hygiene education in schools, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today proudly announced the expansion of its flagship ABCD (A Behavioural Change Demonstration) program in Ramanagara district. Originally launched in 2015, the ABCD program made a substantial impact by reaching over 58,000 students and 400,000 community members by 2019. Post-pandemic, the program was revitalized in August 2023 to continue its mission of fostering better hygiene practices.



As the world’s most populous country, India is making remarkable strides in improving sanitation facilities, with government initiatives like the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" playing a pivotal role. In support of this national mission, TKM's ABCD Program has been a driving force in promoting hygiene education, positively impacting over 1,004 government schools in the Ramanagara District since its inception.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, TKM successfully reintroduced the ABCD refresher program in 250 government schools, positively impacting an additional 12,000 students. As a result, students' knowledge of sanitation improved significantly, from 26.8% to 96.5%. The program also developed classroom champions to sustain proper sanitation practices and train new students. Furthermore, washroom repairs—such as tap replacements and deep cleaning—were completed, ensuring the facilities remained fully functional. Building on this success,the program aims to expand further in FY 2024-25, with plans to reach 550 more schools and benefit over 28,000 students.

Recognizing the program's transformative effect on society, it has been featured in the Harvard Business Review and is included in the prestigious collection of case studies at Harvard Business School. Beyond being a noteworthy accomplishment in empowering students and fostering behavioural shifts toward better hygiene and sanitation, the ABCD Program has nurtured young ambassadors who advocate for these practices within their schools and communities.

This significant expansion is designed to deepen the impact of the ABCD program by implementing several key activities. Headmasters and headmistresses from participating schools will undergo specialized orientation programs, focusing on the importance of sanitation and hygiene, ensuring that school leaders are well-equipped to foster a culture of cleanliness. Additionally, students will receive comprehensive training, which includes both practical and theoretical aspects of sanitation and hygiene, Water management, Waste segregation and safe disposal etc., helping them acquire essential life skills that contribute to their overall well-being.

The initiative also aims to empower School Cabinets and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs), encouraging them to take an active role in sustaining and monitoring hygiene practices within their schools. To facilitate the smooth implementation of these activities, TKM will provide the necessary consumables to the participating schools. Furthermore, regular school-level knowledge assessments will be conducted to evaluate the program’s effectiveness and measure improvements in students' understanding and practices related to hygiene and sanitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said,“The impact that the ABCD Sanitation Program has had on the community and its effectiveness in empowering students and fostering a mindset change has been truly inspiring. The expansion of the ABCD Program in Ramanagara District is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to nurturing young minds and instilling vital life skills in sanitation and hygiene. By empowering school leaders, students, and communities, we aim to create a lasting impact that will resonate far beyond the classroom. We are proud to see the positive changes this program has already brought and are excited to extend its reach to even more students in the coming years.”

TKM remains steadfast in its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development. The company will work closely with the Education Department, local authorities, and stakeholders to create a sustainable impact and drive positive change in the district.