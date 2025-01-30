Toyota Kirloskar Motor Signs MoU with Watershed Organisation Trust for the Launch of ‘Project Jeevan Dhara’ for Watershed Development in Aurad Taluk, Karnataka

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and community upliftment by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) to implement Project Jeevan Dhara, an initiative to transform rural lives though integrated watershed management. This marks TKM's first such initiative, aiming to revitalize the drought-prone Aurad Taluk in Bidar District, Karnataka, by addressing critical socio-economic and environmental challenges.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President & Head of State Affairs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Mr. Roshan, General Manager, representing TKM’s management, during a formal ceremony held in Aurad Taluk. Spanning 9 villages and 5,322.34 hectares, the initiative will directly benefit 11,026 community members across 2,063 households, addressing pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges in the region.

Aurad Taluk faces recurring drought conditions due to its average rainfall of only 800 mm annually. Over 80% of the land is degraded, with declining groundwater levels and less than 7% of the area under irrigation. These factors have led to widespread reliance on rain-fed, single-crop agriculture, forcing many families to migrate in search of better livelihoods.

Project Jeevan Dhara adopts a ridge-to-valley approach to soil and water conservation, focusing on ecological rejuvenation, agricultural sustainability, and livelihood enhancement. Key objectives include:

· Improve soil moisture and year-round water availability for drinking, domestic, and irrigation purposes.

· Promote climate-resilient agricultural practices to ensure sustainable crop production.

· Introduce need-based livelihood activities to support marginalized and asset-less families.

· Strengthen community-based institutions to ensure the long-term sustainability of resources.

The project involves:

· Construction of check dams, gabions, and other water resources to recharge groundwater and create additional irrigation potential.

· Implementing measures to reduce soil erosion and enhance in-situ moisture conservation.

· Promoting both farm-based activities such as dairy, poultry, goat-rearing, and nurseries, as well as non-farm activities like tailoring to provide alternative livelihoods.

Active engagement with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Village Development Committees (VDCs) will ensure that the local community is involved throughout the program, fostering a sense of ownership and ensuring the project’s success and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President & Head State Affairs - Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we are deeply committed to driving sustainable change that aligns with our global philosophy of ‘Creating Sustainable Societies.’ Project Jeevan Dhara is a significant step towards addressing the pressing challenges in Aurad Taluk, where water scarcity and soil degradation have severely impacted livelihoods. By partnering with WOTR Trust and engaging local communities, we aim to implement holistic solutions that not only improve water availability and agricultural resilience but also empower families with sustainable livelihood opportunities. We firmly believe that collaborative efforts like these can create long-term value, transforming the lives of over 11,000 community members and setting a benchmark for sustainable rural transformation. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we are proud to be a part of this journey toward building a more resilient and inclusive future for all."