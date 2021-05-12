TRAI released February wireless subscribers data; Reliance Jio adds 4.2 million subscribers

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the total wireless subscribers' data for February 2021. The regulator said that total wireless subscribers increased to 1,167.71 million at the end of February 2021, logging a monthly growth rate of 0.72 per cent. It added, all three private operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea added subscribers during the month.



Reliance Jio



India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 4.2 million users and widened its mobile subscriber base to 414.9 million users in February 2021.



Bharti Airtel



Bharti Airtel added 3.7 million users and increased its wireless user base in February to 348.3 million in February 2021.



Vodafone Idea



Vodafone Idea added 6.5 lakh users and increased its user base to 282.6 million in February. The company has added these many subscribers in February, after losing 57.7 million customers in the past 15 months.



Wireless Subscription in Urban and Rural Areas



Wireless subscription in urban areas rose to 639.24 million at the end of February 2021 as compared to 633.27 million users reported in January 2021. The monthly growth rate in urban wireless subscription was 0.94 per cent.



Wireless subscription in rural areas increased to 528.47 million at the end of February 2021 as compared to 526.15 million users reported in January 2021. The monthly growth rate of rural wireless subscription was 0.44 per cent.



As of February 2021, the private telcos held as much as 89.57 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers, whereas state-owned telecom corporations BSNL and MTNL, had a market share of only 10.43 per cent. In fact, at a time, when there is a growth in the net wireless subscribers in the private firms, the state-held BSNL and MTNL lost subscribers in the reported month.



The market share of Reliance Jio in terms of total wireless subscribers stood at 35.54 per cent, Bharti Airtel at 29.83 per cent and Vodafone Idea at 24.20 per cent, as per TRAI.