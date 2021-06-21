Treda conducts blood camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A blood donation camp was organised jointly by Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (Treda), Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Seva Bharthi in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Commissionerate of Police, Cyberabad, in PBEL City, a gated residential community. The blood donation camp received a phenomenal response with residents from the community donating blood with enthusiasm.



Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC, said, the group of these four organisations is conducting the blood donation camp with the help of Red Cross Society, Warangal.

SCSC has been organising the blood camps since April 2020 during the first wave of lockdown. Most blood banks had depleted reserves at that time. Cyberabad Police and SCSC conducted mega drives as well as multiple blood donation camps and collected 10,500 units. In the second wave, over 3,000 units have been collected by these organisations.

Noting that service to mankind is service to God, he said thalassemia patients require blood infusion on a regular basis as also cancer- leukaemia patients need blood regularly and other emergency surgeries. The camps conducted are a wonderful contribution and the various gated communities need to be congratulated for their cooperation.