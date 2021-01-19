TRIFED and IFFDC enter into MoU to work together for tribal livelihood generation

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and Indian Farm Forestry Development Co-operative Ltd (IFFDC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to work together for tribal livelihood generation.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in a statement said that the two organizations have agreed to partner with each other to organise training programmes for tribal artisans in the area of entrepreneurship skill and business development. They will also collaborate further to identify and implement Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and tribal development efforts.

Other areas of the association have been identified through which IFFDC promoted PFFCS/SHGs/CBOs will be linked with TRIFED for collection and marketing of NTFPs/MFPs.

Speaking on the occasion, TRIFED Managing Director Pravir Krishna said that TRIFED has been actively exploring convergences with various like-minded organizations to continue the mission towards tribal empowerment. It is our pleasure to engage with a pioneering organization such as IIFDC which has undertaken such meaningful work in the areas of farm forestry and wasteland development. I believe that we can collaborate, by pooling our strengths together and undertake work that will help in boosting the income and livelihoods of the tribal people."