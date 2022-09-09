TS accelerates e-governance via Amazon's web services

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services Inc, an Amazon.com company on Friday announced that the government of Telangana is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance its Cloud Adoption Framework to transform the speed, scale, quality, and efficiency of citizen service delivery for its 40 million residents.

The State government is migrating information technology workloads to the cloud to accelerate its eGovernance plans, deliver faster and reliable citizen services through its 33 departments and 289 organisations, while achieving operational efficiency and reduced IT costs.

The Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and the Telangana State Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) are the first State organisations to migrate workloads from on premises to AWS. Using AWS's compute, storage, management, and governance capabilities, Telangana has empowered its civil servants to transform processes, to enhance the delivery of citizen services, such as hospital care and property tax payments, all while reducing compute costs by 33 per cent, Amazon Web Services said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and IT departments, Telangana government said, "As the demand for eGovernance services grows, we can easily migrate and scale our workloads reliably and securely on AWS to help districts across Telangana respond to citizen needs faster. Looking ahead, the government of Telangana aims to double down on digital transformation, improving the citizen experience by providing faster and more reliable access to services, like property tax payments."