TS records highest annual growth in stamp duty collection at 136%

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded the highest annual percentage growth in stamp duty and registration charges (SD&RCs) collection at 136 per cent at Rs 12,372.70 crore during FY22 from Rs 5,243.3 crore in the previous fiscal, as per a study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Its average monthly revenue collection was Rs 1,031 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs 437 crore in FY21.

Telangana contributed 7 per cent to the overall revenue collections in the country. It stood as the fifth highest State in absolute revenue terms in the SD&RCs revenue in the country, next only to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with revenue growth at 40 per cent, 22, 23 and 33% respectively. The cumulative revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges (SD&RCs) from 27 states and one union territory (J&K) in India was recorded at Rs 1.71 lakh crore for FY22. This has recorded a surge of 34 per cent from Rs 1.28 lakh crore in FY21.

The average monthly revenue collection in FY22 was Rs 14,262.5 crore as compared to Rs 10,646 crore in FY21. Telangana, J&K, Sikkim, Nagaland, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra have recorded more than 40% increment in their revenue collection from SD&RCs. Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said, "There is no doubt that the residential real estate sector witnessed remarkable revival in FY22. The average growth was around 15 per cent in 2 years."