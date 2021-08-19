TSIM raises $400K to scale its platform

Hyderabad: The star in me (TSIM), career advancement platform for women, has secured a seed fund of $4lakh from two investors – US-based MN2P Holdings LLC and Indian School of Business (ISB) DLabs, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. Mahua Mukherjee, Founder of TSIM, said: "we founded the startup with a vision to bridge the gender gap in leadership.

By drawing from our own experience and insights gathered from global leaders, we have designed this platform to power women to take charge and fast-track their career growth." TSIM offers curated leadership programmes, mentor labs, networking avenues and coaching engagements which are leveraged by professionals to chart their leadership journeys.

The platform's tools enable habit-formation to facilitate mindset shifts and strengthen the core skills of the members.

The platform leverages over 90 global experts and coaches including former CXOs of Fortune- 500 firms, Ivy League professors and best-selling authors, to deliver services to organisations and individuals. This investment will be leveraged to increase the platform's reach and strengthen the core team.