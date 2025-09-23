Turkish Airlines Launches Flights to Port Sudan

Connecting more destinations across Africa than any other global carrier, Turkish Airlines has launched flights to Port Sudan, increasing its number of destinations in Africa to 63. The national flag carrier will operate its Port Sudan flights as two weekly frequencies until 29 September, and by this date as three weekly frequencies on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Commenting on this new route, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat said; “As Turkish Airlines, we are delighted to launching flights to Port Sudan, one of historically and strategically significant port cities in Africa. The launch of this route marks an important step in connecting Port Sudan’s commercial potential, cultural heritage and tourism values to the world. We believe that these flights will build new bridges in many areas from trade to tourism, and from education to cultural exchange. We will continue to expand our network in Africa, and connect the continent with the rest of the world.”

Turkish Airlines guests will be able to travel from Istanbul to Port Sudan until 31 March 2026, with tickets purchased by 15 December 2025, starting from USD 585; and from Port Sudan to Istanbul starting from USD 638. These promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary in sales offices and agencies.

Flight Schedule:

FLIGHT NO START DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 510 17.09.2025 Wednesday, Friday IST 08:00 11:05 PZU TK 511 17.09.2025 Wednesday, Friday PZU 16:05 21:05 IST TK 510 29.09.2025 Monday, Wednesday, Friday IST 02:35 05:40 PZU TK 511 29.09.2025 Monday, Wednesday, Friday PZU 06:35 11:35 IST

All times are in LMT

Port Sudan, Sudan’s largest port city, is located on the Red Sea coast and serves as the country’s gateway to international trade. The city is a critical hub for exports of oil, agricultural products and natural resources, providing significant industrial and logistical contributions to Sudan. Reflecting both the African and Ottoman heritage, Port Sudan offers cultural diversity through its traditional markets, historical landmarks and sea tourism.

For more information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, call +90 212 444 0 849 or contact any Turkish Airlines sales offices.