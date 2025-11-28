Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final Successfully Concluded in Antalya

Organized by Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, the Grand Final of the 10th Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup was held at Antalya Gloria Golf Resort between 17-21 November. Acclaimed as world’s most extensive and largest corporate amateur golf tournament, it quickly became one of the most prestigious amateur golf events on the international stage.

Since 2013, more than 750 tournaments have been held in 85 countries and 130 destinations, with over 60.000 amateur golfers participating. This year, more than 10.000 golfers have competed in over 122 events in 83 countries around the world.

The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup 2025 gross champion was Adeel Shafqat from Pakistan. The player secured the championship with a score of 151, which was 7 over the par value of the golf course.

Competing in the Gold TAWGC Category, Jose Garcia San Juan from United Arab Emirates won the title by earning 73 stableford points over two rounds. Seifeddine Zarzour from Algeria came in second, while Abdul Rehman Qureshi, competing on behalf of Pakistan, came in third.

The winner of Silver Category was Agustin Valdes Kato from Mexico, who reached 78 stableford points over two rounds. In second place was Michael Sharaiha, competing for Jordan, and in third place was Wang Fan from China.

Turkish Airlines SVP Sales (Region I) Ahmet Harun Baştürk, commenting on the organization, said: “Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup has become a valuable platform that goes beyond being just a sports event, strengthening the strong bonds we have built with our guests around the world. We are delighted to have brought together thousands of amateur golfers under the same roof this year. The Grand Final in Antalya once again demonstrated how the tournament has evolved into a global brand event over the years. As Turkish Airlines, we believe that our support for sports make significant contributions to both our international presence and our vision of connecting cultures. I sincerely congratulate all the competitors who participated and everyone involved in this special event.”

120 amateur golfers from all around the world competed in this year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final, conclusion of world’s most extensive and largest corporate amateur golf tournament, held in Antalya, one of world’s premier golf hubs.