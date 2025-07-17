Live
Turning Dialogue into Impact: IFERP Conferences Drive Tangible Progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals
The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) is bridging the gap between academic research and real-world change through its...
The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) is bridging the gap between academic research and real-world change through its global conference platform, empowering researchers, educators, and institutions to contribute meaningfully to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs).
As a globally recognised academic association, IFERP remains committed to making education more accessible, inclusive, and impactful.
“Our goal is to elevate the quality of research education and ensure it reaches communities, transforming ideas into policies, partnerships, and innovations,” said Mr. Siddth Kumar Chhajer, MD & Founder, IFERP, Technoarete Group.
Flagship Conferences Advancing Global Priorities
In 2025, IFERP is hosting a series of international conferences designed to tackle key global challenges:
- 8th ICASETM (Aug 21–22, Jakarta, Indonesia): Advances in sustainability and applied sciences.
- 4th APCERSSH (Sept 25–26, Bangkok, Thailand): Shaping social science and educational reform.
- 7th ICMCER (Oct 24–25, Tokyo, Japan): Bridging multidisciplinary research and real-world relevance.
- 48th WCASET (Nov 17–18, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia): Spotlighting transformative technologies for sustainable development.
2nd IMCMHS (Dec 18–19, Bangkok, Thailand): Driving healthcare research with a human impact.
Each conference is aligned with core SDGs such as Quality Education (Goal 4), Gender Equality (Goal 5), Decent Work and Economic Growth (8), Industry Innovation (Goal 9), Climate Action (Goal 13), and Partnerships for the Goals (17). They offer participants opportunities to translate academic research into real-world applications that address today’s most pressing issues.
“The quality of engagement at IFERP events reflects a strong commitment to academic Discipline and social impact,” stated Assoc. Prof. Ts. Dr. Goh Wei Wei, Taylor’s University, Malaysia.
Measurable Outcomes and Global Reach
Concrete results back IFERP’s commitment to sustainable progress:
- Over 68,000 research publications aligned with SDG themes
- 520+ institutional collaborations across universities, think tanks, and policy groups
- AI-powered tools like ResearchPedia and Academic Resume Builder are enhancing researcher productivity
- A vibrant community of 1.3 lakh+ members from 162+ countries
CPD-accredited conferences supporting lifelong learning and professional growth
“Through IFERP, I’ve been able to apply global sustainability research directly in my classroom and career,” said Jeanet E. Parreno, Assistant Professor, Philippine Christian University.
A Culture of Collaboration
Beyond presentations, IFERP conferences feature Impact Workshops and collaborative panels that explore practical solutions for digital equity, clean energy, and sustainable development. The organisation’s partnerships with institutions such as SEGi University, MMU, and Bulacan State University foster international exchange and faculty mobility, building a truly global research ecosystem.
With the growing demand for cross-border collaboration in education, IFERP is playing a pivotal role in shaping a more equitable and sustainable academic future.
About IFERP
The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) is a premier academic association promoting interdisciplinary research and international collaboration. With a strong presence across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, IFERP connects scholars through global conferences, exchange programs, AI tools, and publications, turning research into impact.
To know more about IFERP upcoming conferences, please visit: https://www.iferp.in/upcoming-international-conference.php
