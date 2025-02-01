TÜV SÜD Inaugurates E-Mobility Training Laboratory in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India. TÜV SÜD South Asia, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection, and training company and the wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, announced the launch of the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab. This initiative aims to provide advanced, hands-on training opportunities for technicians, engineers, and first responders, equipping them with essential skills to safely handle high-voltage systems in the rapidly evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) industry.

The ‘TÜV SÜD E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab’ was inaugurated at the hands of Mr. Simon Lemin, CEO, TÜV SÜD South Asia, Mr. Vishal Nerurkar, Senior Vice President – Business Assurance, TÜV SÜD South Asia, Mr. Robert Kees, CEO, TÜV SÜD Business Assurance Division and Mr. Jorg Schemat, Head of BU Academy and CEO of TÜV SÜD Akademie GmbH.

TÜV SÜD offers a range of EV training programs, including the E-Mobility Course Level 1: Safe Handling of High Voltage Systems in Motor Vehicle, E-Mobility Course Level 2: Qualified Electrician for HV Systems in Motor Vehicle, and E-Mobility Course Level 3: Live Working for Qualified Electrician for HV Systems in Motor Vehicle. These programs benefit participants by enhancing their expertise in high-voltage safety, ensuring proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and providing a thorough understanding of the integration of components within EV. Through the training, participants are equipped with the necessary knowledge to assess and implement risk mitigation strategies. The E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab supports both organisations lacking EV infrastructure and individuals seeking to advance their e-mobility knowledge in the evolving automotive landscape.

“The launch of our E-Mobility Training Laboratory represents a significant step forward in advancing the skills and safety standards of professionals in the e-mobility sector,” said Mr. Simon Lemin, Chief Executive Officer, TÜV SÜD South Asia. “We are proud to empower organisations and individuals through practical training solutions that deliver real-world, hands-on experience with high-voltage systems, fostering both knowledge and skill development.”

TÜV SÜD South Asia has been catering to the learning needs of professionals in India, Bangladesh, and other English-speaking countries for over two decades. With more than 300 training topics, these training programs are designed and developed by industry experts with the goal of equipping learners with the latest information, technologies, and real-world use cases, while enhancing their ability to apply this knowledge effectively in a dynamic business environment.

By providing cutting-edge training opportunities, TÜV SÜD continues to play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of e-mobility solutions and fostering a safer, more sustainable future.