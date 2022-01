TVS Motor appoints Professor Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for Electric Mobility

The leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company today announced the appointment of Professor Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for Electric Mobility of the company.



Prof. Viswanathan brings broad expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically to electric vehicles and planes. This association will significantly enhance TVS Motor Company's battery technology capabilities and strengthen its commitment to offer best-in-class green mobility globally.



Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to associate with Prof. Venkat Viswanathan, who will play an important role in guiding us in the electric mobility journey. He is a thought leader in the field of innovations of advanced battery technology. I am confident that this association with Prof. Viswanathan will further reinforce our commitment to electrification. His major strides in battery technology will give us a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational electric vehicles to meet the fast-evolving customer needs."



Prof. Venkat Viswanathan, Technical Advisor for Electric Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "I am excited to associate with TVS Motor Company to be a part of their vision to build a strong EV ecosystem. I look forward to working in great synergy with the company known for its pioneering technologies in future mobility. Together we will go miles to create a more sustainable EV ecosystem."



Viswanathan is currently an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a global leader in advanced batteries for electric mobility. Prof. Viswanathan is a recipient of numerous awards, including the National Science Foundation CAREER award, Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, ONR Young Investigator Award and MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 Finalist.



Prior to joining Carnegie Mellon, he received his PhD at Stanford University and did postdoctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition to his professorship, he serves as a technical advisor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at QuantumScape, a company developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, and Chief Scientist at Aionics, a company, bringing cutting-edge machine-learning methods for battery materials innovation.



TVS Motor Company is transforming itself into a digital age company, with a connected, sustainable and electric brand. The electric mobility business at TVS Motor Company has made significant strides towards developing new products and technologies. The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore in that direction, a good portion of which has already been invested. With the aim to lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two & three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.



The company has announced strategic tie-ups with government bodies like CESL and public charging partners like Tata Power as a step towards enabling a greener future and building a network of world-class public charging infrastructure. Additionally, the company acquired majority stakes in EGO Movement, the European e-bike company reaffirming its commitment towards electrification and its broader sustainability agenda globally. The company also recently announced the extension and expansion of a long-term partnership with BMW Motorrad for the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles, specific to the two companies only.



TVS Motor Company is the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and ranks among the top ten globally, exporting to over 70 countries. The company has four manufacturing plants: three in India namely Hosur in Tamil Nadu; Mysore in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh and one in Indonesia (Karawang).