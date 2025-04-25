Live
- From counting to calculating: Math’s role in early cognitive growth
- Constables final written exam on June 1
- Elite Elevators Launches India’s First Fully Customizable Home Elevator
- How Sports Infrastructure Is Reshaping Luxury Real Estate Demand — A Lasting Trend or Just Event Hype?
- Redefining Higher Education: IIDE Launches UG Program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship
- Gross financial indiscipline by coalition govt: Buggana
- GPs should be strengthened for self-governance: Pawan
- TDP, YSRCP face off in high-stakes Kuppam chairman poll
- Speedy development possible only with PPP system: Naidu
- Rs 20L reward for info on Pahalgam attack terrorists
UBS upgrades India’s rating to neutral
New Delhi: Global brokerage firm UBS Group AG has upgraded India to ‘Neutral’ from its earlier ‘Underweight’ tag, in its revised equity strategy for...
New Delhi: Global brokerage firm UBS Group AG has upgraded India to ‘Neutral’ from its earlier ‘Underweight’ tag, in its revised equity strategy for emerging markets, following the uncertainties in international trade triggered by the dramatic tariff hikes announced by US President Donald Trump.
UBS acknowledged India’s strengths, noting its strong domestic-focused toplines, resilience in earnings per share (EPS) even during adverse conditions, and potential advantages from declining oil prices.
Additional tailwinds for the Indian economy include the growing willingness of banks to lower deposit rates, despite sluggish deposit growth, and possible government measures to boost consumption.
Global brokerage is becoming more optimistic about the Indian market amid a growing preference for defensive and domestically-oriented shares, UBS strategists, including Sunil Tirumalai, wrote in a note released on Thursday.