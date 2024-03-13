Live
- RBI slaps fines on Bank of India & Bandhan Bank for breach of rules
- BJP drops sitting MP from Telangana's Adilabad, four defectors in second list
- Urban health centers inaugurated in Vaikunthapuram and Pullareddy Nagar areas of Kavali
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy has pledged full support to aspiring entrepreneurs
- Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy honoured in Nellore
- Erstwhile West Godavari District President complains on voter list irregularities
- LPU Student gets Rs 2 Lakh prize at National Youth Parliament in New Delhi
- BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed
- PM Modi to distribute loans to 1 lakh street vendors on March 14
- Time management tips for exams
Just In
Ucal Ltd to raise up to Rs 50 crore from issuing NCDs
Highlights
Automotive component maker Ucal Ltd will be raising up to Rs 50 crore debt by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCD), the company said on Wednesday.
In a regulatory filing, the Rs 584.29 crore revenue Ucal Ltd said the Board of Directors, at their meeting, has approved raising Rs 30 crore from fully-paid NCDs and up to Rs 20 crore from partly-paid NCDs.
The fully paid NCDs will mature in 30 months from the deemed date of allotment and will carry a coupon rate of 11.50 per cent per annum.
The partly paid NCDs for working capital needs will mature in 13 months from the deemed date of allotment, and also carry a coupon rate of 11.50 per cent per annum.
