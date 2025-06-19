UFlex Introduces FSSAI compliant Single-Pellet Solution for Food Packaging

UFlex, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, an FSSAI-compliant single-pellet solution for the use of recycled PET in food and beverage packaging. This innovative product integrates recycled PET with virgin PET in a single pellet of high purity and mechanical and thermal stability. The packages produced from this resin are of high clarity, strength, and lower acetaldehyde content. Importantly, this resin solution is compatible with existing PET manufacturing lines enabling a seamless transition to rPET without investing in any new infrastructure.

Aligned with the recent FSSAI guidelines that support the Government of India’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, UFlex’s single-pellet solution on oﬀers a fully compliant, ready-to-implement op on for FMCG companies striving to meet their sustainability commitments. Eﬀective April 1, 2025, the new rules mandate that brands using Category-1 rigid plastic packaging, such as PET bottles, incorporate at least 30% recycled content by FY26. The innovation complies with FSSAI’s

definition of Food Contact Material-recycled PET (FCM-rPET), which requires a validated decontamination process to ensure the material is safe for direct food contact. UFlex’s solution meets both national and international safety standards, including approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Saxena, Joint President – Packaging Films Business, UFlex Limited, said, “Since our inception, we have always been committed to pioneering sustainable

packaging solutions. We are pleased to oﬀer our latest innovation—the single-pellet solution, which will be a game-changer for food and beverage brands striving to meet EPR compliance under the new FSSAI guidelines. Our recent announcement of ₹317 crore investment in two new recycling plants in Noida is a strong reaﬃrmation of our commitment to India’s plastic waste management vision. As regulations become more robust, we aim to set the benchmark for responsible production and scalable, sustainable packaging solutions in India and beyond.”

UFlex is the first and only Indian company to receive USFDA approval for its technology and capacity to recycle all three materials: recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), recycled polyethylene (rPE),

and recycled polypropylene (rPP) for use in food packaging.

With a global recycling capacity of 72,300 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), and an additional 39,600 MTPA set to be commissioned soon, UFlex has established one of the most robust recycling ecosystems in the industry. To date, the company has recycled over 5 billion post-consumer PET bottles, converting them into high-quality raw materials for sustainable packaging solutions. In FY25 alone, UFlex recycled 8,200 metric tonnes of mixed flexible waste, advancing its circular economy goals. It has established recycling plants across India, Poland, Egypt, and Mexico, processing a wide range of post-consumer plastic waste. It is the only Indian company working on innovative solutions for mixed flexible waste and PCR applications both in India and globally.

