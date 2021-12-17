UltraTech Cement Ltd commences operations of bulk terminal at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai

UltraTech Cement Limited on Friday, December 16, 2021, said that it has commenced operations from its bulk terminal at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. This is the 7th bulk terminal of the Company.

The earlier 6 are located at Cochin in Kerala; Mangalore and Doddaballapur in Karnataka; Uran and Pune in Maharashtra and Shankarpalli in Telangana.

With a capacity to handle 1.2 MTPA cement and considering the large infrastructure development projects in and around Mumbai, the bulk terminal will strengthen the Company further to increase its sales of bulk cement.

Cement will be brought in bulk rakes to this terminal from the manufacturing units located at Solapur in Maharashtra and Malkhed in Karnataka. This will effectively help in reducing the freight cost, with an increase in the usage of rail transportation. This is one more step of the Company in reducing carbon emissions and driving sustainable growth.

