Ultraviolette opens experience center

Highlights
Ultraviolette, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has expanded its presence in India by opening its first UV Space Station in North India
Hyderabad: Ultraviolette, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has expanded its presence in India by opening its first UV Space Station in North India, located in New Delhi. This marks the 12th such center launched this year, part of Ultraviolette's Phase 1 expansion into 12 cities.
Positioned centrally in New Delhi, this facility is not just a showroom but a comprehensive 3S center for Sales, Service, and Spare Parts, featuring the UV SuperNova DC fast charging infrastructure.
Narayan Subramaniam, CEO, Ultraviolette, said: "The launch of our first UV Space Station in North India is a significant milestone in our journey.
