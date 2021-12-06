Unacademy to educate 5 lakh girls 

Hyderabad: Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, launched announced its national mega flagship Initiative- 'Shikshodaya'. Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Shikshodaya is Unacademy's commitment towards achieving nation's vision of becoming 'Atma Nirbhar' in our 75th Year of Independence.

With this initiative, Unacademy aims to commit to 'Beti Sang Bulandi ki Ore' that is, to educate and empower five lakh meritorious girl students across the country. This initiative will enable girls who are school dropouts by creating opportunities for them to be re-integrated into mainstream education.

Under this initiative, all five lakh girl students will acquire knowledge & skills which will help them to advocate themselves and their communities, accomplish their goals and be part of India's growth story.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, "This mega initiative is expected to transform not only five lakh girl students but also positively impact their families, society and the nation at large. Edtech has the potential to provide innovative, cost-effective methods to transform education and can play a powerful role in achieving universal access to quality education for all children".

Unacademy aims to use the power of technology to provide quality education to the remotest part of India. Shikshodaya, a noble initiative by Unacademy will not only help the girls to get jobs but at the same time ensure that it empowers girls who have dropped out of education to earn their own livelihood, he added.