3rd Bilasuni Mahotsava celebrated with fanfare

Cuttack: The third Bilasuni Mahotsava at Bilasuni village in Niali block of Cuttack district was celebrated with immense grandeur and fanfare. The three-day Sports-cum-Cultural Carnival from January 30 to February 1 drew a massive crowd of 10,000 people. Hosted by Gopabandhu Evergreen Anchalika Yuba Parishad (GEAYP) and Voluntary Association for Empowerment, Development and Action (VEDA), the mega event was a huge success. On the festival’s opening day, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling pledged his support for the comprehensive development of Bilasuni and the empowerment of its residents. The Mahotsava began with the Shree Gopaljew Football Tournament, featuring competition among eight local football teams. The Mahotsava’s highlight was the Mahadev Mahapatra Memorial Inter- District and Inter-State Football Tournament, featuring eight top-tier teams. While the Cuttack team won the Cup, Khurda finished as the runners-up.

The highlight of the Mahotsava was the spectacular three-evening cultural extravaganza. The line-up of the artistes who mesmerised the audience with their power-packed performances included playback singer Ira Mohanty, Ollywood stars Deepak Barik and Riya Dey and comedy masters duo Pranjya-Sankar. Actresses Trupti Mirambika and Payal Priyadarshini and talented performers of Sadhana Kala Kendra and Kuttam Chandi Dance Group also enthralled the audience with their spectacular presentations.

Bilasuni Sammans were awarded to distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions to the society.