Live
- BP Acharya’s ‘Obtuse Angle’ cartoons: A perfect blend of wit and wisdom
- Budget far from Viksit Bharat vision: Trade Unions
- Excessive traffic curbs trouble motorists in Srikakulam
- An Ozymandias Moment
- A forward-thinking vision for higher education: UGC chief
- Chandrababu to Campaign in Delhi for BJP candidates today
- Tirumala gears up for Ratha Saptami celebrations
- Kushendar Ramesh Reddy: A rising cinematographer crafting visual excellence
- Mrunal Thakur gets nostalgic about her alma mater
- District collector pays surprise visit to Anganwadi centre
Just In
Union Budget, a boost to MSME sector says Bayana Venkata Rao
The Union budget brought great relief to MSME sector, observed AP MSME Industries Association honorary president Bayana Venkata Rao.
Vijayawada : The Union budget brought great relief to MSME sector, observed AP MSME Industries Association honorary president Bayana Venkata Rao.
Speaking to The Hans India, Venkata Rao welcomed the budget proposals to encourage MSME sector by increasing the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore and for start-ups from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore.
He said the budget proposed 10 lakh credit cards to MSMEs with Rs 5 lakh limit. Besides new scheme was launched to provide Rs 2 crore term loan.
He said the budget aimed to promote made in India brand by exporting the native toys by improving skills. He said allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for MSME sector will help in sustainability of MSME sector and to improve employment opportunities.