Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches E-Bill Processing System

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today launched the Electronic Bill (e-Bill) Processing System on the occasion of 46th Civil Accounts Day at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. The e-Bill Processing System was announced in this year's Union Budget.

While speaking during the inaugural session of the 46th Civil Accounts Day in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted the efforts of the government to use the technology for facilitating the financial inclusion drive in the country.

Appreciating the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, she said, Jan Dhan accounts have ended the financial discrimination and helped the poor people to get the financial benefits directly into their accounts.

The e-Bill processing system initiative is part of the 'Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Digital India ecosystem to bring in broader transparency and expedite the process of payments.

Finance Ministry has said, E-Bill processing system will be implemented across all Central Ministries and Departments. This will be a further step to enhance transparency, efficiency, and a faceless - paperless payment system. Suppliers and contractors will now be able to submit their claims online which will be trackable on a real-time basis.

The new system will make the entire process of submission and backend processing of bills completely paperless and transparent in a phased manner. Thus, it is a major step forward in realizing the vision of "Digital India" and promoting ease of doing business.

The objectives of the system are to:

a) Provide convenience to all vendors/suppliers of the government to submit their bills/claims at any time, from anywhere.

b) Eliminate physical interface between suppliers and government officers.

c) Enhance efficiency in the processing of bills/claims.

d) Reduce discretion in the processing of bills through the "First-In-First-Out"(FIFO) method.

The e-Bill system has been developed by the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) Division in the office of the Controller General of Accounts in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. The bills will be processed by First-In-First-Out (FIFO) method.