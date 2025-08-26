Unleashing Festive Thrills: Bajaj Pulsar Hattrick Offer Powers Festive Celebrations

Bajaj Auto Ltd., the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, today announced the rollout of its Hattrick Offer across markets, covering Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, North East, and Uttar Pradesh. Designed as a limited-period celebration initiative, the Hattrick offer brings riders a triple advantage of special prices, cash benefits, and value additions on the Pulsar range.

The Hattrick offer gives customers benefits worth ₹10,000. It has three legs — first, a cashback offer; second, insurance savings; and third, no processing fee.

Celebration Meets Expression

The festive offer comes close on the heels of Pulsar’s new campaign — “Duniya Dekhti Hai Tu Dikha”

— a rallying call to India’s youth to own their space and showcase their daring spirit. Just as the campaign urges riders to stand out, the Festive Hattrick offer gives them more reasons to do it on a Pulsar.

Extending Across Key States

From the Navratri revelry in Gujarat to the Durga Puja fervor of West Bengal and the Dussera excitement in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, to the Onam festivities in Kerala, Bajaj Pulsar ensures every rider can celebrate with performance, pride, and added value. This offer covers almost all the Pulsar models and is one of the biggest offers ever rolled out on Pulsar.