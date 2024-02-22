  • Menu
Uppercase unveils school backpacks
Hyderabad: uppercase, the brainchild of former MD of VIP Industries Sudip Ghose's startup Acefour Accessories, launched India's first sustainable school backpacks.

This new line of backpacks, comprising 27 options tailored for primary, middle, high school, and college students, completes uppercase's range as a comprehensive travel gear brand. Crafted from recycled plastic bottles, these school bags are now available for purchase on uppercase.co.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and through various retail outlets nationwide.

The move into eco-friendly backpacks marks uppercase's unwavering commitment to becoming India's largest and globally recognized sustainable travel accessories brand.

