US firm Micron, IIT Roorkee to develop highly skilled workforce in India

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with semiconductor leader Micron to help foster innovation and develop a highly skilled local workforce.

The partnership which aims to bolster India’s goal of self-reliance in the semiconductor sector, will help further research into the field of technology, provide experiential learning opportunities for students, and facilitate industry-relevant training.

The Micron Semiconductor Lab will prioritise the technical skills, processes and resources for student internships and fellowships via specialised master’s and doctoral degree programmes.

“As a part of our University Research Alliance, Micron (URAM) outreach, this initiative aligns well with the thrust areas of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM),” said Anand Ramamoorthy, managing director at Micron India, in a statement. Ramamoorthy is also an alumnus of IIT Roorkee.

The first India-made chip from the Rs 22,500 crore Micron semiconductor plant in Gujarat is set to arrive in December this year.

The IIT Roorkee class of 1996 has pledged to sponsor the prestigious “Rahul Aggarwal- 96 Chair” at the institute. Rahul Aggarwal is an alumnus of the 1996 batch.

This chair, with backing from industry and academia, will facilitate the research and academic initiatives of the Micron Semiconductor Lab in chip design, technology, modelling, characterisation, and product development.

"As we march into the future, IIT Roorkee remains steadfast in our dedication to pioneering technological advancements. With our esteemed alumni leading the charge, we are poised to shape India's semiconductor landscape and realise the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," added Prof. K.K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee.