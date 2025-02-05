Live
Ushering in a new era of Learning with Great Learning’s AI Mentor
- AI Mentor delivers 24/7 doubt resolution, hints for tackling coding challenges and conducts mock interviews with personalised feedback
- AI Teacher enables highly personalised and impactful learning mapped to each learner’s context and ability
- These AI innovations will pave the way for quality education to become more accessible to millions of learners
Great Learning, a global leader in professional learning and upskilling, is leveraging AI to chart the next phase of its growth with the launch of AI Mentor and AI Teacher. These breakthrough AI innovations are set to transform the overall digital learning experience, making high-quality education personalised, accessible, affordable and scalable for learners worldwide.
With the AI Mentor, every learner gets their own personal learning coach to support them through their learning journey at every step. It delivers an uninterrupted learning experience with 24/7 doubt resolution, and step-by-step guidance while working on projects. If a learner gets stuck while coding, the AI Mentor provides real-time coding support by dropping intelligent hints to nudge them towards the correct solution without revealing the answer directly. It also makes them job-ready through AI-driven mock interviews to simulate real-world job interview scenarios, which help learners build their confidence to crack interviews.
Since its rollout across select cohorts of learners over the past few months, the AI Mentor has made a significant impact, with over 400,000 coding hints generated, 130,000 learner queries resolved, and 300+ mock interviews conducted.
The AI Teacher, a breakthrough innovation, ensures a highly personalised, and interactive learning experience. It customises the lessons based on learners' context, evaluates their understanding, identifies knowledge gaps, and provides valuable feedback on their progress—just like a great human teacher would. This is all in addition to the guidance and mentorship from industry experts & faculty that learners already have access to as part of Great Learning’s ‘Mentored learning’ model.
The company also announced that all their AI powered learning enablements will come under the umbrella brand ‘Glaide’ - a combination of ‘GL’ (Great Learning), ‘AI’ and ‘aide’ - which is the true essence of what it delivers.
Commenting on the launch, Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO of Great Learning, said: “Our singular focus has always been on delivering exceptional learning outcomes. We were the first to bring together the best of classroom and online education in 2013, and the first globally to introduce online mentored learning in 2017 —combining the flexibility of self-learning with the power of expert human guidance to drive real outcomes at scale. However, great teachers are few and most learners never get to experience the magic of learning from them. This is what we are trying to solve using AI. We are leveraging AI to bring that same magic of great teachers to everyone. As AI advances further, we will continue to push boundaries, making high-quality education more accessible, affordable, and impactful for learners everywhere.”
Over the coming months and years, Great Learning will roll out its AI-powered learning experiences to newer and larger audiences. As AI permeates through all aspects of our professional and personal lives, Great Learning aspires to be the trusted source of learning for everyone to navigate this transformation.