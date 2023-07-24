Valtech expands operations in India with the introduction of Valtech Mobility

Pune, India: Valtech, a global business transformation agency, today announced the expansion of its operations in India by introducing Valtech Mobility, a leading provider of mobility and automotive solutions.



Poised to drive innovation in connected car technologies, Valtech's Automotive Mobility Center of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India will bring expertise in connected vehicles, shared mobility, electrification, and data monetization to the regional and global customers. It will assist automotive companies in navigating the ever-evolving mobility landscape, delivering mobility solutions and services to some of the world's best automotive brands.

Peter Ivanov, Managing Director, Strategic Business Unit – Valtech Mobility, said: "Valtech Mobility CoE in Pune is dedicated to delivering seamless solutions that bridge the experience gap between customer expectations and the current reality. Our ability to offer a true 360° experience, both in-car and out-of-car, gives us a unique position in the market. While we have industry-renowned experience within mobility, we can also tap into and bring together experiences from other sectors, such as retail and luxury. This makes us the ideal bridge between our mobility clients, technology partners, and big tech."

Andreas Peters, Managing Director of Valtech Mobility, added: "Valtech Mobility aims to support automotive market growth in India and drive innovation in mobility through our global network and supplier collaborations. India plays a crucial role in Valtech's global expansion in the automotive and mobility sector. Backed by our unmatched connected car experience covering over 30 million cars worldwide, our goal is to assist automakers of the world as they offer superior experiences to millions of drivers. Our investment in India demonstrates our commitment to the local market to deliver top-notch solutions for our automotive and mobility customers. Together, we’ll redefine the future of mobility in India."

Shiv Kumar, Managing Director of Valtech India, commented: "Valtech's success in India, with established offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru, now extends to Pune with Valtech Mobility. Leveraging Pune's automotive hub, we aim to scale our team with 300 engineers in the next 2-3 years. We’ll continue to foster close collaborations with our clients as we drive innovation right from the design and development phase."