Value buying lifts indices as saffron shines in poll results

Mumbai: Stock markets snapped the six-day losing run on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex climbing nearly 585 points on the back of value buying in blue-chips like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 81,634.81. During the day, it surged 713.28 points or 0.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,763.28. The NSE Nifty rose 217.40 points or 0.88 per cent to 25,013.15. It jumped 248.25 points or 1 per cent to hit high of 25,044. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs7.51 lakh crore to Rs 4,59,50,926.21 crore ($5.47 trillion).

“After sessions of corrections, India is getting some support at the level of 25,800 for Nifty50. Good state election result for the ruling party, contrary to the exit polls, has brought some optimism in the domestic market,” said Vinod Nair, head (research) at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.86 per cent and smallcap index soared 2.44 per cent.

“Investor sentiment was influenced by the vote count for Assembly elections in Haryana and the Union Territory of J&K, alongside ongoing concerns in the Middle East. Among sectors, the metal index was the only one in the red, pressured by profit booking amid expectations of disappointing Q2FY25 earnings due to weak metal prices and a lack of new fiscal measures to stimulate demand in China, as outlined by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),” Ameya Ranadive Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Senior Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

Sector-wise, services surged by 3.25 per cent, while services jumped by 3.25 per cent, Capital Goods by 2.82 per cent, Industrials by 2.81 per cent, Power by 2.44 per cent, and Telcommunication by 2.35 per cent. Metal is the only index which ended lower.

“RBI policy outcome, though no cut is expected, a plausible change in stance to neutral is anticipated. And investors are likely to focus on the upcoming Q2 results where earnings are likely to improve marginally on a QoQ basis,” Nair added.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers. In contrast, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

Investors recover Rs. 7.51-trn loss

