  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Vedanta pays back $900-mn loan

Vedanta pays back $900-mn loan
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd repaid a $900 million high-cost loan through a mix of QIP proceeds and a new $350 million facility at a...

New Delhi: Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd repaid a $900 million high-cost loan through a mix of QIP proceeds and a new $350 million facility at a lower interest rate, resulting in $550 million net deleveraging and further strengthening of its balance sheet, sources said.

The loan, taken by subsidiary THL Zinc Ventures in May 2023 at 13.9 per cent interest, was partly repaid using funds from Vedanta’s $1 billion June 2024 QIP. Besides, Vedanta raised a new $350 million loan at 9.6 per cent per annum from JP Morgan and other bankers, reducing annual interest costs by $90 million.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick