Vi Scales-up Users’ Indoor Network Experience in 20+ Districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Leading telecom operator Vi, today announced significant network enhancements in 20+ districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Company has successfully deployed the most efficient 900 MHz spectrum across 3450+ sites in key locations like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Eluru, Ongole, Nandyal, Proddatur, Bhimavaram, Tenali, Machilipatnam, Narasaraopeta, Adoni, Tadipatri, Hindupur, Guntakal, Gudivada, Dharmavaram, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy etc. This network upgrade will enable Vi users with a superior indoor network experience, especially in urban areas and densely populated locations. In addition, Vi has upgraded its spectrum in the 2500 MHz band from 10 MHz to 20 MHz to double the network capacity in this layer across 5000+ sites in these states, enabling customers to experience faster data speeds on Vi GIGAnet network.

This expansion is part of Vi’s broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure and provide Vi’s best-ever network experience to its customers.

Commenting on the developments, Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head, AP & Telangana, Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said, “The deployment of 900 MHz and upgradation of 2500 MHz are important steps in enhancing Vi’s network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This upgrade will enable Vi users to experience stronger indoor coverage, superior calling and faster data speeds on Vi GIGAnet - our best-ever network. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our network and bring unique offerings for our customers to thrive in this digital world."

Vi has also introduced new offers and plans for its customers. Some of the recent ones in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana include:

· Vi Guarantee Programme enables Vi customers to get 130 GB guaranteed extra data over one year, with 10 GB data credited automatically every 28 days for 13 consecutive recharge cycles after they opt in through Vi App. This offer is valid for Vi customers with 5G smartphones or who have recently upgraded to a new 4G smartphone on daily data unlimited pack of Rs. 299 or above.

· The renewed RED X postpaid plan at a monthly rental of Rs. 1201 provides unlimited data for non-stop surfing, streaming, and connectivity. It gives consumers the choice to subscribe to complimentary offers like Netflix basic plan, 6-month Swiggy One membership, 7-day International Roaming pack, along with Priority customer service across all Vi touchpoints.

· Vi now offers access to Netflix with its two subscription plans priced at Rs. 1198 for 70 days and Rs 1599 for 84 days. These packs offer the special benefits of Hero Unlimited to consumers with the features of 12 am-6 am unlimited data, weekend data rollover and data delight.

· With the growing consumer demands of bringing more entertainment at an affordable price for its users, Vi Movies & TV App now offers access up to 17 OTT platforms and 350 Live TV Channels in one single subscription. It has newly launched two new subscription plans - Vi Movies & TV Plus priced at Rs. 248 per month and Vi Movies & TV Lite priced at Rs. 154 per month.

· Given the popularity of OTT platforms, Vi is expanding its bundling plans. Currently, it offers OTT bundles with Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv and SunNxt, and more partnerships are in the pipeline.