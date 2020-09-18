Vigocare rolls out Covid monitoring platform

Hyderabad: Vigocare, a city-based health-tech company, on Thursday launched Covid-19 patient monitoring platform that empowers healthcare providers and doctors to monitor Covid-19 patients remotely.

"This solution through a small device connected to mobile phone monitors all the patient's vitals like heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, ECG, skin temperature and ensures transmission of the data to cloud.

Once on cloud, we have an AI solution which continuously monitors, recognises any alarming deviations in parameters and immediately alerts the treating physician," said Dr Sekhar Chennupati, CEO & founder, Vigocare. Our objective is to take healthcare closer to the customer.