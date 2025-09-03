Live
Vikran Engineering IPO Makes Modest Debut After 24.87x Subscription — Raises ₹772 Crore
Highlights
Vikran Engineering shares list with slight premium after strong IPO response. The ₹772 crore IPO saw 24.87x overall subscription. Learn about listing, financials, and company details.
Vikran Engineering shares listed slightly higher than the issue price on September 3, 2025. The IPO got strong demand, with 24.87 times subscription. The company raised ₹772 crore and works on large engineering projects like power, water, and railways.
Vikran Engineering listed on the stock exchange on September 3, 2025.
On NSE, it opened at ₹99 (just 2.06% higher than issue price ₹97).
On BSE, it opened at ₹99.70 (2.78% higher).
IPO Subscription
- The IPO was very popular with investors.
- Total subscription: 24.87 times
- Retail investors: 11.56 times
- Non-institutional investors: 61.77 times
- Big financial institutions (QIBs): 20.51 times
IPO Details
- Total money raised: ₹772 crore
- Fresh shares: ₹721 crore
- Shares for sale: ₹51 crore
- Price range: ₹92 – ₹97 per share
- Minimum investment: ₹13,616 (for 1 lot of 1,200 shares)
