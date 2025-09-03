Vikran Engineering IPO Makes Modest Debut After 24.87x Subscription — Raises ₹772 Crore

Vikran Engineering shares listed slightly higher than the issue price on September 3, 2025. The IPO got strong demand, with 24.87 times subscription. The company raised ₹772 crore and works on large engineering projects like power, water, and railways.

Vikran Engineering listed on the stock exchange on September 3, 2025.

On NSE, it opened at ₹99 (just 2.06% higher than issue price ₹97).

On BSE, it opened at ₹99.70 (2.78% higher).

IPO Subscription

The IPO was very popular with investors.

Total subscription: 24.87 times

Retail investors: 11.56 times

Non-institutional investors: 61.77 times

Big financial institutions (QIBs): 20.51 times

IPO Details