Virtusa opens Covid care centre in Hyderabad unit

Hyderabad: Virtusa Corporation, IT services and solutions comapny, on Tuesday opened their 24/7 Covid care isolation facility at their Hyderabad campus. The company said that they are in the process of launching similar facilities across its major office campuses in the country. Recently, Virtusa launched a Covid Care portal and a mobile app for its team members and this facility marks the next set of initiatives taken by the company.

The isolation facility will have 30 beds, showers and washrooms, and nutritional diet for those admitted. Doctors and nursing staff at the site are from Renova Hospitals, overseen by a medical officer. All staff members at the facility will have the mandatory PPE kits and all other safety measures as prescribed by the government.

This facility will initially serve team members, their family members and customers of Virtusa. All patients will be regularly monitored by doctors, nurses and essential medication provided.

Sundar Narayanan, the Chief People Officer (CPO) of Virtusa, said, "We have introduced several initiatives under our Covid care cover for our team members, their families and our clients.