Live
- Kurma Jayanti 2024: Celebration, History, Rituals, and Significance
- World Turtle Day 2024: Everything You Need to Know
- Israel orders immediate recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway
- Are regional parties losing their sway over the Punjab, Haryana political landscape?
- Heatwave intensifies in Gujarat as most cities record above 42 degrees Celsius
- PM Modi recounts Sitaram Kesri episode to attack Congress
- Pune Porsche crash: Maha DyCM Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to ‘politicise’ tragedy
- Make your vote count: Eatala
- MLC poll: Collector holds meeting with parties’ representatives
- Revanth Reddy vows to work with AP govt. for state development
Just In
vivo launches Y200 Pro
Highlights
Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering in the premium Y series, the vivo Y200 Pro 5G. With the segment's...
Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering in the premium Y series, the vivo Y200 Pro 5G. With the segment's slimmest 3D-curved display - a first in the vivo Y series, an exemplary camera setup, and efficient performance capabilities, the model aims to offer a complete experience to the users.
The Y200 Pro 5G flaunts an elegant design and will be available in two superior colors – Silk Green and Silk Black. Priced at Rs 24,999, the new model will have a single 8GB+128GB storage variant and will be available for purchase with immediate effect at Flipkart, vivo India e-Store, and all partner retail stores.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS