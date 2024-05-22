vivo launches Y200 Pro

Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering in the premium Y series, the vivo Y200 Pro 5G. With the segment's slimmest 3D-curved display - a first in the vivo Y series, an exemplary camera setup, and efficient performance capabilities, the model aims to offer a complete experience to the users.



The Y200 Pro 5G flaunts an elegant design and will be available in two superior colors – Silk Green and Silk Black. Priced at Rs 24,999, the new model will have a single 8GB+128GB storage variant and will be available for purchase with immediate effect at Flipkart, vivo India e-Store, and all partner retail stores.