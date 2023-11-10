Vivo opens experiential store in Delhi

Hyderabad: Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, inaugurated its first and largest experiential store in Delhi. Spread across two floors, the integrated sales and service store has a retail area of more than 2800 sqft, offering all-in-one experience.



Geetaj Channana, head (corporate strategy), Vivo India, said: “Our unwavering commitment to our customers shines through in our experiential stores, epitomized by our latest establishment in Delhi. This store sets a new standard for immersive premium experiences, bolstered by our partnership Kore Mobile, offering top-notch products and services all at one place.

Located at the bustling mobile hub of Vikas Marg in Delhi, it draws a vibrant youth demographic. Our dedicated gaming and photography zones are geared towards providing younger consumers with a premium in-store experience.”