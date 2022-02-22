Vizag leads in Alexa adoption

Hyderabad: Vizag leads the adoption of Amazon voice assistant Alexa even as almost 50 per cent customers are from non-metro cities such as Vijayawada, Guntur, the number of requests to Alexa in 2021 increased by 68 per cent since the previous year.

In just four years of its launch in India, millions of customers across the country have used Alexa on Echo smart speakers, the Amazon shopping app for Android, Fire TV devices.

"We are constantly working to make Alexa more useful and delightful for customers in India with launches such as our most advanced Echo Show 10 with intelligent motion, with voice of Amitabh Bachchan, and the Mahindra XUV700 vehicle with Alexa built-in", said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

"Many customers have shared feedback that having Alexa makes life more fun, convenient and productive, this is quite encouraging and prods to innovate more," he added.

