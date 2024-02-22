Vodafone Idea board to consider fund raising proposal on Feb 27

Live
Vodafone Idea said that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on February 27 to consider and approve the proposal relating to fundraising.
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea said that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on February 27 to consider and approve the proposal relating to fundraising.
Vodafone Idea shares were up more than 6 per cent on Thursday. The stock closed at Rs 16.28, up 6.27 per cent.
The board of directors' meeting is to consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising funds in one or more tranches by way of a rights issue, further public offer, private placement including preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or by way of issue of any instruments or securities including securities convertible into equity shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts or bonds, including foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, and/or non-convertible debentures including non-convertible debentures along with warrants, which may or may not be listed, the company said.
The trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall be closed from Friday (February 23) till February 29 (both days inclusive).