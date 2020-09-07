Vodafone Idea unveils new brand identity

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday unveiled a new brand identity even as the issue of payment of statutory dues weighs on the country's telecom major.

VIL, which had about 280 million subscribers as of June, said that Vodafone and Idea brands will now be called 'Vi'. It communicated its new unified consumer brand identity and positioning through a virtual launch on Monday.

"Vodafone Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago. We have, since then focussed on integrating two large networks, our people and processes," said Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO, Vodafone Idea.

The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world, but will also set the company on its future journey to offer strong digital experiences to 1 billion Indians on its 4G network. "VIL is now leaner and agile, and the deployment of many principles of 5G architecture has helped us transform into a future-fit, digital network for the changing customer needs. The new brand launch signifies our desire to not just deliver, but delight our customers, stakeholders, communities and our employees and signals our passion and commitment to be a Champion for Digital India," Takkar added.

The announcement comes close on heels of Vodafone Idea board, last week, approving fund-raising plans of up to Rs 25,000 crore through a combination of equity and debt instruments, to keep the company afloat.