Shivaratri eve chain snatching sparks panic in Doddaballapur

Bengaluru: On the eve of Shivaratri, what began as a routine festive activity turned into a frightening ordeal for residents of Muktambika Layout in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. Two unidentified miscreants allegedly executed a well-planned chain snatching late at night, targeting a woman who was drawing rangoli outside her house.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when family members in the locality were indoors watching television. According to residents, two men wearing full-face helmets arrived on a Pulsar bike and circled the area a couple of times, seemingly surveying potential targets. One of them briefly got down from the bike and returned moments later before both sped away after committing the crime.

The victim, identified as Girijamma, had stepped out to sprinkle water and draw rangoli in front of her house as part of Shivaratri preparations. Spotting her alone, the accused approached her under the pretext of asking for directions. When she responded and attempted to return inside, one of the men allegedly grabbed her from behind and snatched her mangalsutra weighing approximately 40 to 50 grams. Despite her cries for help, the duo managed to flee the scene.

Police who began tracking the suspects soon discovered a similar offence in Doddabelavangala village of the same taluk, where another woman, Lakshmamma, was robbed of a 60-gram gold chain under comparable circumstances.

In a related development, a युवक lodged a complaint stating that his Pulsar bike had been stolen from the Doddaballapur industrial area while he was at work. Investigators suspect the accused may have used the stolen motorcycle to carry out both chain snatching incidents.

The back-to-back crimes have triggered fear among residents who were otherwise immersed in festival celebrations. Cases have been registered at Doddaballapur Rural and Doddabelavangala police stations, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits.